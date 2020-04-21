Trump temporarily suspending immigration into U.S.

PanARMENIAN.Net - United States President Donald Trump said late Monday, April 20 night he will sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration to the U.S. as the nation battles the health and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, CNN reports.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" he tweeted.

It's unclear what mechanism he will use to suspend immigration, how long such a suspension could last or what effect this will have on the operation of US border crossings and on those who already hold green cards.

The White House declined to provide further information on the executive order Monday evening. The Department of Homeland Security didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

As a result of coronavirus and attempts to curtail its spread, immigration to the United States has been largely cut off: Refugee resettlement has been put on hold, visa offices are largely closed and citizenship ceremonies aren't happening. Trump didn't offer details Monday on what he intends to do to further restrict immigration in the face of coronavirus.