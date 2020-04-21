Trump temporarily suspending immigration into U.S.
April 21, 2020 - 12:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - United States President Donald Trump said late Monday, April 20 night he will sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration to the U.S. as the nation battles the health and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, CNN reports.
"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" he tweeted.
It's unclear what mechanism he will use to suspend immigration, how long such a suspension could last or what effect this will have on the operation of US border crossings and on those who already hold green cards.
The White House declined to provide further information on the executive order Monday evening. The Department of Homeland Security didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
As a result of coronavirus and attempts to curtail its spread, immigration to the United States has been largely cut off: Refugee resettlement has been put on hold, visa offices are largely closed and citizenship ceremonies aren't happening. Trump didn't offer details Monday on what he intends to do to further restrict immigration in the face of coronavirus.
Top stories
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
Partner news
Latest news
New round of state–church conflict brewing in Armenia Accusations were traded between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the spokesman of the clergy.
Armenia reports highest one-day jump in Covid-19 cases since April 2 62 new infections were announced, bringing the total of number of cases in the country to 1401.
Armenia reports 62 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths 13929 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to hold video conference Mnatsakanyan discussed the matter through a video conference with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.