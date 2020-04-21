Armenia reports highest one-day jump in Covid-19 cases since April 2

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia on Tuesday, April 21 reported the highest one-day increase in the number of coronavirus cases since April 2.

62 new infections were announced on Tuesday, bringing the total of number of cases in the country to 1401.

In recent weeks, quarantine has been poorly observed in Armenia, which might have caused the jump in the number of new carriers. Many ignore the demand to practice social distancing and self-isolate both in Yerevan and the provinces.

Despite calls from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Health Minister Arsen Torosyan to stay at home, some streets of the capital are again crowded.

Most estimates of the incubation period for COVID-19 range from 1-14 days, most commonly around five days.

As many as 609 people have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, while 24 have died.