Spain reports fewest new coronavirus cases in past three days

PanARMENIAN.Net - Spain reported the smallest increase in the number of coronavirus cases in three days as the nation considers a cautious easing of restrictions on public life, Bloomberg reports.

There were 3,968 new infections in the 24 hours through Tuesday, April 21, taking the total to 204,178, according to Health Ministry data. The number of fatalities rose by 430, compared to Monday’s increase of 399, to 21,282. More than 80,000 have recovered from the disease in the world’s most extensive outbreak behind the U.S.

The numbers of new cases and deaths have dropped to about half their levels at the start of April, prompting the government to shift focus to a possible easing of lockdown measures. Still, gains are fragile and ending the lockdown will be a gradual process, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at the weekend.

A first step will be easing confinement rules for children, who will be let out of their homes from April 27. The cabinet, holding its weekly meeting Tuesday, and scientific advisory teams are expected to outline the new regulations this week.

On Monday, the Bank of Spain said gross domestic product could shrink as much as 12.4% this year, in a worse-case scenario. Enagas SA, the country’s gas transporter, said Tuesday that industrial gas demand has dropped 2% every week since the start of a state of emergency.