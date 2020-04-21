Russia: New projects for Karabakh settlement introduced a year ago

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that a document envisaging a step-by-step settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict has been proposed.

He added that new projects were unveiled at the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Moscow in April 2019, which are “being actively discussed”.

“These documents envisage a step-by-step approach, which includes the solution of the most pressing issues in the first stage, the withdrawal from several regions surrounding Nagorno Karabakh and the unblocking of transport, economic and other communications,” Lavrov said.

“I am confident that when we sign these documents, it will be a major step towards the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions calling for an end to the war and the start of negotiations.”