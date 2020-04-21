Covid-19: Armenia shuts down access to Genocide memorial

PanARMENIAN.Net - The entrance to the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan will be closed on April 24 for security reasons, said Eduard Aghajanyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister, on Tuesday, April 21.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

Aghajanyan said access to the memorial will be restricted beginning from April 21 for security and organizational reasons.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.

So far, 1401 Covid-19 cases have been reported, 609 people have recovered, 24 have died from the virus in the country.