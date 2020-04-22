Azeri oil hits record low, drops below $16 a barrel
April 22, 2020 - 17:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani oil price has dropped in world markets, hitting a record low.
The price for a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $5.49 to stand at $15.81, local media report.
Azeri LT CIF slumped to a record low on April 1 ($16.53), while the all-time high was recorded in July 2008 ($149.66).
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has called on oil producers outside the OPEC+ format to commit themselves to reduce oil production.
Shahbazov's press service said the minister had taken part in an unofficial video conference with the participation of several OPEC+ countries.
