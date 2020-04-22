Azeri oil hits record low, drops below $16 a barrel

Azeri oil hits record low, drops below $16 a barrel
April 22, 2020 - 17:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani oil price has dropped in world markets, hitting a record low.

The price for a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $5.49 to stand at $15.81, local media report.

Azeri LT CIF slumped to a record low on April 1 ($16.53), while the all-time high was recorded in July 2008 ($149.66).

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has called on oil producers outside the OPEC+ format to commit themselves to reduce oil production.

Shahbazov's press service said the minister had taken part in an unofficial video conference with the participation of several OPEC+ countries.

 Top stories
Germany's Merkel goes into self-quarantineGermany's Merkel goes into self-quarantine
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Coronavirus: Czech Republic closing bordersCoronavirus: Czech Republic closing borders
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
"London patient" becomes second person cured of HIV
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – reportCIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
 Articles
Compassion is key, no matter what

An Italian photojournalist’s journey through the pandemic

 Most popular in the section
Nassim Taleb says Covid-19 pademic is not a "black swan"
Russia coronavirus infections rise by 1,667 in a day
Global condom shortage looms as production remains shut down
Bill Gates is the leading target for coronavirus hoaxes: report
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Facebook "agreed to censor posts" after Vietnam slowed traffic Facebook reluctantly complied with the request to “restrict access to content which it has deemed to be illegal”.
Roma "reach agreement" to keep Mkhitaryan till Serie A campaign ends Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has netted six goals in 20 games for Roma so far in 2019-20.
Armenia government to place 105,000 flowers at Genocide memorial Thousands of people visit the memorial each year to pay tribute to the memory of the victims.
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61 RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.