Germany conducting Covid-19 antibody testing

Germany conducting Covid-19 antibody testing
April 22, 2020 - 17:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Germany is carrying out Europe's first large-scale COVID-19 antibody testing to monitor infection rates and help prevent the spread of the virus, NPR says.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's federal disease control and prevention agency, the first part of the study is to draw on the country's blood donation services, a second phase will focus on samples from regions with large coronavirus outbreaks and a third stage will consist of a representative study of the country's broader population.

Authorities say they will examine about 5,000 blood samples every 14 days, while regions like Bavaria plan to collect around 3,000 samples from representatively selected households.

"It is not yet known how many people in Germany have actually gone through an infection and are therefore immune," read an April 9 news release from the institute. "The infection is often mild or even unnoticed."

Antibodies in the blood indicate that someone has had the virus. The institute theorizes that these people have some level of immunity, although there is no guarantee of full immunity or how long any defense would last.

The antibody test launched last week, and initial results are expected in May.

Germany, which produces most of its own high-quality test kits, is testing for COVID-19 on a greater scale than most countries: an estimated 120,000 tests a day in a nation of 83 million. The high level of testing has helped Germany slow the spread of the virus and keep deaths low. Authorities estimate more people in Germany now recover from the virus every day than are infected by it.

Photo. AP
 Top stories
Germany's Merkel goes into self-quarantineGermany's Merkel goes into self-quarantine
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Coronavirus: Czech Republic closing bordersCoronavirus: Czech Republic closing borders
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
"London patient" becomes second person cured of HIV
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – reportCIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
 Articles
Compassion is key, no matter what

An Italian photojournalist’s journey through the pandemic

 Most popular in the section
Nassim Taleb says Covid-19 pademic is not a "black swan"
Russia coronavirus infections rise by 1,667 in a day
Global condom shortage looms as production remains shut down
Bill Gates is the leading target for coronavirus hoaxes: report
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Facebook "agreed to censor posts" after Vietnam slowed traffic Facebook reluctantly complied with the request to “restrict access to content which it has deemed to be illegal”.
Roma "reach agreement" to keep Mkhitaryan till Serie A campaign ends Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has netted six goals in 20 games for Roma so far in 2019-20.
Armenia government to place 105,000 flowers at Genocide memorial Thousands of people visit the memorial each year to pay tribute to the memory of the victims.
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61 RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.