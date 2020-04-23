U.S. billionaires have gotten $280 bn richer since pandemic began

PanARMENIAN.Net - The American billionaire class’s total wealth has increased about 10%—or $282 billion more than it was at the beginning of March. They now have a combined net worth of $3.229 trillion, Fast Factory says.

Though the coronavirus itself may not discriminate in terms of who can be infected, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from a great equalizer. In the reporting period, meanwhile, 22 million Americans lost their jobs.

The initial stock market crash may have dented some net worths at first—for instance, that of Jeff Bezos, which dropped down to a mere $105 billion on March 12. But his riches have rebounded: As of April 15, his net worth has increased by $25 billion. Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom, was one of the few to see an increase in net worth even as the markets crashed, and he’s now up $2.58 billion.

These “pandemic profiteers,” as a new report from the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank, calls them, is just one piece of the wealth inequality puzzle in America. In the background is the fact that since 1980, the taxes paid by billionaires, measured as a percentage of their wealth, dropped 79%.

“We’re reading about benevolent billionaires sharing .0001% of their wealth with their fellow humans in this crisis, but in fact they’ve been rigging the tax rules to reduce their taxes for decades—money that could have been spent building a better public health infrastructure,” says Chuck Collins, director of the Program on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute for Policy Studies and coauthor of the new report, titled “Billionaire Bonanza 2020: Wealth Windfalls, Tumbling Taxes, and Pandemic Profiteers.”

The Institute for Policy Studies put out its first Billionaire Bonanza report in 2015; since then, the report has continued to quantify the state of wealth inequality in the country, though each iteration may focus on different specifics (the 2018 report highlighted the issue of wealth dynasties). That this report could highlight billionaires profiting from the coronavirus pandemic was, in part, due to good timing.