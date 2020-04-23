Musk: SpaceX is "fixing" brightness from satellites
April 23, 2020 - 15:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said the company was "fixing" the brightness of his company's satellites, according to the BBC.
Stargazers around the world and including many Britons have witnessed unusual constellations made up of the low earth orbit spacecraft.
SpaceX has been launching large batches of satellites as part of its Starlink project to improve global internet coverage.
The most recent launch took place on Wednesday.
Responding to a question about the brightness of the Starlink satellites on Twitter, Musk said it was due to the angle of the satellites solar panels and the company was "fixing it now".
A fix could make them less visible from Earth.
SpaceX's Starlink project aims to eventually create a network of 12,000 satellites that beam broadband internet access back to Earth.
Many of the satellites that are visible now were sent up in March but their current orbital position has made them easier to see over the past few days.
These satellites are also particularly bright because of their size and the proximity to Earth. Large satellites are usually sent into higher orbit. Low orbit satellites are usually smaller.
Photo: EPA
