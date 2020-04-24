Pashinyan: Armenian Genocide was a crime against human civilization

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has issued a statement on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, which, he said, was "a crime not only against our ethnic identity, but also against human civilization."

"April 24, 1915, became the strongest symbol of this whole process, because on that very day hundreds of Armenian intellectuals, religious and political figures were arrested, exiled, killed or disappeared by order of the Young Turk government," Pashinyan said in his speech.

"The Armenian Genocide has been officially recognized by 30 countries around the world, and we are grateful to all those states, international organizations, religious and secular leaders who expressed solidarity with the Armenian people and recognized and condemned the Armenian Genocide."

Armenians all over the world are commemorating the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide, he said.

"Why did our feelings fail to fade away after a century, and the memory is now even brighter in our hearts? The answer is simple. More than a century has passed, but the consequences of the Genocide have not been eliminated. Turkey has not yet apologized for what it did. That is why we declare that we remember and demand," the Prime Minister said.

"At the same time, we consider that the recognition of the Armenian Genocide is not only our national cause, but it is a matter of global agenda, because April 24 is not only a day of remembrance for our innocent victims, but a day of commemoration of a major crime committed against mankind, a day of calling for the fight against denial, a day of responsibility to prevent other serious crimes against humanity."