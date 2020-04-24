Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Let’s respect memory, let’s respect life

PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan honored the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, urging everyone to respect memory and life.

"We have to stay home this April 24 but still we come together to commemorate the 105th remembrance of the Armenian Genocide," he said in a Facebook post.

"Let’s respect memory, let’s respect life."

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.