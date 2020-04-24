Armenia doctors, Covid-19 patients commemorate Genocide
April 24, 2020 - 15:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Healthcare workers of the Infectious Antituberculosis Hospital in Gyumri, Armenia and coronavirus patients receiving treatment at the facility on Thursday, April 23 evening joined commemorations on the 105th anniversary of the Genocide.
Given the coronavirus pandemic, all the public remembrance events were cancelled, and access to the Genocide memorial was shut down. Armenians were urged to join commemorations remotely, turn off lights at home and flash the lights from their phone cameras through windows.
Doctors, nurses and patients of the Gyumri hospital joined the minute of commemoration too.
April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
