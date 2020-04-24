France vows to protect memory of Armenian Genocide victims

PanARMENIAN.Net - France is committed to protecting the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide and fighting against denial, President Emmanuel Macron said in a letter he sent to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Friday, April 24.

“On April 24, France is commemorating the massacre of 600 Armenian intellectuals in Constantinople, which marked the beginning of the Genocide. Today, more than ever before, France is committed to protecting the memory of the victims, fighting against denial, and learning a lesson from the tragic pages of history," Macron said in his letter.

“Last year, my country declared April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Given the current health crisis, I have decided that this year too the day will be marked in Paris with a brief ceremony attended by members of the French government."

No matter the circumstances, Macron said, Armenia can always count on France.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.