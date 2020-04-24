President: Cyprus supporting efforts for Armenian Genocide recognition

PanARMENIAN.Net - President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades has said that his country will always support the efforts for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

"Today marks the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide perpetuated by the Ottoman empire," Anastasiades tweeted on Friday, April 24, as the world is commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide.

"Cyprus remembers the victims of this abhorrent crime and honours them by supporting the efforts for the recognition of the Genocide by the international community."

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.