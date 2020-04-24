Armenia Ambassador attends Genocide Remembrance Mass in Syria
April 24, 2020 - 18:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Ambassador to Syria Tigran Gevorgyan has participated in the commemoration mess paying tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
"On April 24, on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Syria Tigran Gevorgyan participated in the Commemoration Mess for the consecrated victims of the Genocide, held by Archbishop Armash Nalbanyan in St. Sargis Church in Damascus," the Embassy said in a Facebook post.
The Syrian Parliament unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide in February.
April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
Residents of the villages affected by the decision will not be able to leave their places of self-isolation.
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
Partner news
Latest news
Covid-19: 21 Armenian citizens returning from Iraq Also on April 24, 125 citizens of Iraq are leaving Armenia to return to their homeland.
Djemal Pasha's grandson: I share the pain of Genocide with Armenians Turkish journalist Hasan Cemal has joined commemorations of the 105th anniversary of the Genocide.
France vows to protect memory of Armenian Genocide victims President Emmanuel Macron said in a letter he sent to Armenian President Armen Sarkissia on April 24.
Armenia doctors, Covid-19 patients commemorate Genocide Given the coronavirus pandemic, all the public remembrance events were cancelled.