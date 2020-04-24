Armenia Ambassador attends Genocide Remembrance Mass in Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Ambassador to Syria Tigran Gevorgyan has participated in the commemoration mess paying tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

"On April 24, on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Syria Tigran Gevorgyan participated in the Commemoration Mess for the consecrated victims of the Genocide, held by Archbishop Armash Nalbanyan in St. Sargis Church in Damascus," the Embassy said in a Facebook post.

The Syrian Parliament unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide in February.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.