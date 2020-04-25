Italy's daily coronavirus death toll lowest since March 19

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll lowest since March 19
April 25, 2020 - 13:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 420 on Friday, April 24, the smallest daily tally since March 19, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the number of new infections rose to 3,021 from 2,646 on Thursday, Reuters reports.

Friday’s death toll was down from 464 the day before.

The total of fatalities since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 25,969, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of confirmed cases was 192,994, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 106,527 from 106,848 on Thursday, a fifth consecutive daily decline.

There were 2,173 people in intensive care on Friday against 2,267 on Thursday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 60,498 were declared recovered against 57,576 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.148 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.053 million the day before, out of a population of around 60 million.

Photo. Reuters
 Top stories
Germany's Merkel goes into self-quarantineGermany's Merkel goes into self-quarantine
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Coronavirus: Czech Republic closing bordersCoronavirus: Czech Republic closing borders
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
"London patient" becomes second person cured of HIV
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – reportCIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
 Articles
Compassion is key, no matter what

An Italian photojournalist’s journey through the pandemic

 Most popular in the section
Nassim Taleb says Covid-19 pademic is not a "black swan"
Russia coronavirus infections rise by 1,667 in a day
Global condom shortage looms as production remains shut down
Bill Gates is the leading target for coronavirus hoaxes: report
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
180 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Kim Kardashian West tweets poems to mark Armenian Genocide anniv. She shared "The Serpent and The Crane", a spoken word album that Alan Semerdjian did with Aram Bajakian.
Armenia reports biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases since April 2 81 new infections were announced on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1677.
Serj Tankian, Nikol Pashinyan co-author song about Armenia Serj Tankian composed the music and sang the song, while Nikol Pashinyan wrote the lyrics.