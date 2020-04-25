180 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
April 25, 2020 - 14:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 180 ceasefire violations - as many as 3500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from April 19 to 25, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
In addition, the border troops of the Karabakh Defense Army downed an Orbiter drone belonging to the Azerbaijani army on April 21.
The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, and the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) have held frequent consultations remotely since mid-March, including a joint video conference on 21 April. Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, also participated in these consultations.
