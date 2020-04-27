Italy easing lockdown beginning from May 4

PanARMENIAN.Net - Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced the second phase of Italy's lockdown will begin from May 4, Al Jazeera reports.

Under the plans, bars and restaurants will be able to provide takeaway as well as delivery, and people will be allowed to move around their own regions, but not beyond. Factories and construction sites will also be able to resume work, providing they respected social distancing and other health protocols.

"We expect a very complex challenge," Conte said. "We will live within the virus and we will have to adopt every precaution possible."

Museums and galleries can reopen from May 18 when sports teams will also be allowed to resume group training.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Italy has reported more than 197,000 cases, 26,644 deaths and 64,928 recoveries.