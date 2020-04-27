Britain's Boris Johnson returning to work after fighting coronavirus
April 27, 2020 - 12:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to work on Monday, April 27 after recovering from coronavirus, CNN reports citing a Downing Street spokesperson.
Dominic Raab, the UK's Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State, will step aside after deputizing for the Prime Minister, allowing Johnson to make a full return.
Downing Street confirmed the previously waylaid Johnson is now "raring to go."
Johnson left hospital on Easter Sunday after contracting Covid-19 and has spent several days recovering further at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s countryside retreat.
The UK has reported at least 154,037 coronavirus cases and 20,795 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
