Nominations open for 2021 Aurora Prize

PanARMENIAN.Net - On April 24, 2020, the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative officially announced the opening of nominations for the 2021 Aurora Prize and called for suggesting inspiring humanitarians who go to extreme lengths to save the lives of others, including those fighting the global outbreak of Covid-19.

As nominations open for the sixth annual Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, a special nomination form is introduced this year for candidates whose response to the Covid-19 pandemic in any professional or personal capacity has been exemplary.

Also on April 24, the Aurora Co-Founders revealed the names of 2020 Aurora Humanitarians.

The Aurora Prize is a global humanitarian award established to recognize modern day heroes and the exceptional impact their actions have made on preserving human life and advancing humanitarian causes in the face of adversity. On behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, an Aurora Prize Laureate is honored each year with a US $1,000,000 award, which gives the Laureate a unique opportunity to continue the cycle of giving and support the organizations that have inspired humanitarian action.