Nominations open for 2021 Aurora Prize
April 27, 2020 - 12:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On April 24, 2020, the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative officially announced the opening of nominations for the 2021 Aurora Prize and called for suggesting inspiring humanitarians who go to extreme lengths to save the lives of others, including those fighting the global outbreak of Covid-19.
As nominations open for the sixth annual Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, a special nomination form is introduced this year for candidates whose response to the Covid-19 pandemic in any professional or personal capacity has been exemplary.
Also on April 24, the Aurora Co-Founders revealed the names of 2020 Aurora Humanitarians.
The Aurora Prize is a global humanitarian award established to recognize modern day heroes and the exceptional impact their actions have made on preserving human life and advancing humanitarian causes in the face of adversity. On behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, an Aurora Prize Laureate is honored each year with a US $1,000,000 award, which gives the Laureate a unique opportunity to continue the cycle of giving and support the organizations that have inspired humanitarian action.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh reports fifth recovery from Covid-19 So far, eight cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Nagorno Karabakh.
U.S. Armenians donate 5m meals to families impacted by Covid-19 The initial goal was to donate 1.5 million meals to honor the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.
China: All hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Wuhan discharged The city of Wuhan was the first city in the world to go into lockdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Britain's Boris Johnson returning to work after fighting coronavirus Downing Street confirmed the previously waylaid Prime Minister is now "raring to go."