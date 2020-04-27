Former Defense chief: Karabakh army fulfilled its tasks during April War
April 27, 2020 - 19:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) army has fulfilled all its tasks during the Four-Day War in April 2016, Former Artsakh Minister of Defense, Artsakh Police Chief Levon Mnatsakanyan told reporters on Monday, April 27, Panorama.am reports.
Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched a large-scale military offensive against Karabakh, which claimed the lives of hundreds on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani defense ministers agreed a deal on the cessation of hostilities on April 5.
Mnatsakanyan on Monday participated in special hearings in Armenia at a National Assembly commission for the investigation of hostilities launched by Azerbaijan in April 2016.
The former Commander-in-Chief said he gave "honest answers" to all the questions that the members of the commission had for him.
He said nothing can call into question the victory of the Armenian side: "Definitely, the Defense Army has fulfilled its task and won."
