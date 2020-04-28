Aircompany Armenia planning flights to Russia, Israel on May 17
April 28, 2020 - 11:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Aircompany Armenia is planning flights to Voronezh (Russia) and Tel Aviv (Israel) on May 17, Deputy Director General Gevorg Khachatryan said in a Facebook post.
Only citizens of Russia and Israel can take the flights to Voronezh and Tel Aviv, respectively, and only citizens of Armenia will be able to return to Yerevan, Khachatryan said.
According to him, everyone who had bought tickets for March or April, can change the date for the May 17 flight without additional charges.
Khachatryan said tickets can be purchased only from the company’s website.
“In case of extension of the state of emergency or mandatory isolation, the flight will be carried out only in agreement with the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the company’s representative said.
To register for tickets, you should send applications to office@armeniafly.com or info@armeniafly.com, or call 011747777 by April 30.
Armenia will install Mahatma Gandhi statue in Yerevan The indian side will cover all costs for the installation of the statue celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi.