China reports 6 new coronavirus cases

PanARMENIAN.Net - China reported six confirmed cases of Covid-19 and no new deaths on Monday, CNN reports citing the country's National Health Commission.

Among the news cases, three are imported and three are local cases from Heilongjiang province, in China's far northeast, on the Russian border.

In addition to the three new new cases, 40 asymptomatic cases were reported. There are 997 asymptomatic patients still under medical observation around the country. China previously did not include those patients not showing symptoms in some of its tallies.

The total number of confirmed cases to date is 82,836, the NHC said.

Of those confirmed cases, 77,555 patients have recovered and been discharged.

The country's official death toll stands at 4,633.