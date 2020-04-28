Central bank cuts refinancing rate in Armenia to 5.0%

Central bank cuts refinancing rate in Armenia to 5.0%
April 28, 2020 - 18:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Central Bank on Tuesday, April 28 cut its key refinancing rate by 0,25% to 5.50%.

In March, the country's consumer price index rose by 0.5% month-on-month, but was down by 0.1% year-on-year, the bank said.

The central bank will hold its next meeting on rates on October 29.

The Central Bank also said that economic activity will continue shrinking in the second quarter too.

Economic activity in Armenia shrank by 4.9% in March year-on-year, data from the National Statistical Service reveals, as a result of a lockdown imposed in mid-March in a bid to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

 Top stories
Russian ruble plummets after oil pact breakdownRussian ruble plummets after oil pact breakdown
The ruble was trading at a low of 74.9 to $1 on March 9 morning, after another wild start to the week for financial markets.
Pashinyan: $1.5 bn of army budget must come from anti-corruption drivePashinyan: $1.5 bn of army budget must come from anti-corruption drive
Pashinyan said that raising the efficiency of the fight against corruption will be one of the most important challenges.
EU removes Armenia from tax havens EU removes Armenia from tax havens "grey list"
The Council adopted revised conclusions on the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.
HSBC dismisses reports alleging end of operation in ArmeniaHSBC dismisses reports alleging end of operation in Armenia
“It’s a speculation, we can neither comment or react to it,” an Diana Gazinyan from HSBC Armenia said.
Partner news
 Articles
Investments in Armenia’s greenhouses bear fruit

New markets opening for home-grown products

 Most popular in the section
IMF OKs $250 mln stand-by arrangement for Armenia
Armenia's foreign debt down by $86.5 million
Tourism in Armenia grew 5% in Q1
Armenia GDP growth remains strong, says World bank
Home
All news
Overview: Economy
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from April 28 The novel coronavirus continues rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia and the region.
Kim Kardashian West offers a "KUWTK" lunch to a fan for charity Kardashian West accepted model Gisele Bündchen's request to join the charity fundraiser All In Challenge.
MPs vow to go on supporting Australia's recognition of Genocide The livestream commemoration event had over 15,000 tune in during the first 12 hours from broadcast.
Armenia will install Mahatma Gandhi statue in Yerevan The indian side will cover all costs for the installation of the statue celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi.