IRC: One billion' could become infected with coronavirus worldwide
April 29, 2020 - 10:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - One billion people could become infected with the coronavirus worldwide unless vulnerable countries are given urgent help, an aid group has warned, according to the BBC.
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) said financial and humanitarian aid were needed to help slow the global spread of the virus.
It said "fragile countries" such as Afghanistan and Syria needed "urgent funding" to avoid a major outbreak.
"There remains a small window of time to mount a robust response," it warned.
There have been more than three million confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide with more than 200,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University in the US.
The IRC's report, which is based on models and data from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Imperial College London, estimated there could be between 500 million and one billion infections globally.
It also said there could be more than three million deaths across dozens of conflict-affected and unstable countries.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Azerbaijani troops use mortars to fire on Karabakh positions This is the first time since June 2019 that the Azerbaijani troops have used mortars against Karabakh units.
Mino Raiola to be contacted soon to discuss Mkhitaryan transfer - report Mkhitaryan, who is spending this season on loan at Roma, is represented by super agent Mino Raiola.
Google's Meet video conferencing tool is now free for everyone Anybody with a Google account will now be able to create free meetings of up to 100 people.
Armenia will open border for Georgian citizens for three days The Georgian Foreign Ministry will then arrange the transfer of passengers from Yerevan to Georgia by bus.