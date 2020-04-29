Germany extending warning against foreign travel until June 14

PanARMENIAN.Net - Germany is to extend its warning against all foreign travel until June 14, The Telegraph said citing a draft decision by its Foreign Office.

The country’s Federal Foreign Office banned all non-essential and tourist travel on March 17, a measure that was later extended until May 3 alongside the nation’s social distancing measures. Germany now plans to continue the ban until further notice, according to German news magazine Der Spiegel.

The extension will be discussed at a German cabinet meeting on April 29 and will not be lifted until June 14, at the earliest.

Germany issued the warning for all nonessential travel on March 17. Borders with its neighbours may only be crossed by freight traffic, commuters or others who may have a valid reason.

More than 160,000 coronavirus cases have so far been reported in Germany, and 6,314 deaths have been registered.