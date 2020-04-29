Azerbaijani troops use mortars to fire on Karabakh positions
April 29, 2020 - 19:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani troops have used 60-mm mortars to fire on Armenian positions of the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) frontline, Karabakh Defense Army said on Wednesday, April 29.
The Karabakh armed forces suffered no casualties or damage, while the rival was silenced after retaliatory measures taken by the Armenian side.
"This is the first time since June 2019 that the Azerbaijani armed units have used mortars against Karabakh troops," the Defense Army said.
"The Azeri forces also used firearms to shoot towards Armenian posts."
The situation is relatively calm, the Defense Army said, and the Armenian units continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
More than 180 ceasefire violations - as many as 3500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from April 19 to 25.
In addition, the border troops of the Karabakh Defense Army downed an Orbiter drone belonging to the Azerbaijani army on April 21.
