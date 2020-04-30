Armenia reports a record one-day rise of 134 new Covid-19 cases

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia reported its biggest one-day jump in the number of new coronavirus cases, as 134 new infections were announced on Thursday, April 30, taking the total number of infections to 2066.

Fresh figures from the Health Ministry also revealed that 29 more people have recovered from the disease, while two others have died.

21125 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.

So far, 929 people have recovered, 32 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while two others carrying the virus have died from other causes.