Russia’s Covid-19 cases surpass 100,000

So far, 11,619 people have recovered and 1,073 have died, the country's coronavirus crisis center said.

"Russia has registered a growth in coronavirus infection cases in 85 regions to 106,399 cases (+7.1%). Some 1,333 people have been discharged over the past day and 11,619 over the entire period. The past day saw 101 fatalities bringing the total death toll from the coronavirus to 1,073," the crisis center reported.

In all, 2,829 new coronavirus patients (39.9%) have no symptoms.

Russia has been on lockdown since President Vladimir Putin announced the closure of most public spaces in late March. Putin, addressing the nation on television on Tuesday, said the lockdown measures would have to be rolled over for another two weeks. He warned the outbreak's peak was still ahead.