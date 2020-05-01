Italy announces record number of coronavirus recoveries

PanARMENIAN.Net - Italy has reported a record high in new patient recoveries from Covid-19, data from the Italian Civil Protection Agency showed Thursday, April 30, according to CNN.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus is now 75,945, a record high. The agency reported 4,693 recoveries since Wednesday alone.

Italy also recorded 285 new deaths, the lowest increase in deaths in the last four days.