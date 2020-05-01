U.S. State Dept.: Armenia, Azerbaijan have more IFVs than they're supposed to

U.S. State Dept.: Armenia, Azerbaijan have more IFVs than they're supposed to
May 1, 2020 - 12:01 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Both Armenia and Azerbaijan now possess more infantry fighting vehicles than they are supposed to under the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), according to a new report by the United States Department of State.

The State Department has published its annual Report on Adherence to and Compliance with Arms Control, Nonproliferation, and Disarmament Agreements and Commitments.

Although both countries continue to express their full support for the Treaty, the State Department said their "equipment total for armored infantry fighting vehicles (AIFVs) continued to exceed the relevant Treaty-Limited Equipment (TLE) sub-limit in 2019.".

The report said other Treaty implementation practices raised concerns as to the two countries' fulfillment of certain other Treaty obligations.

Besides, Azerbaijan also failed to notify at least one major military exercise or activity for calendar year 2019, which the country is obliged to do under the Vienna Document.

