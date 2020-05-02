Henrikh Mkhitaryan could stay with Roma through another swap deal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Roma may try to engineer a swap deal with Arsenal for playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan – and winger Cengiz Under is the player mentioned, according to Italian newspaper Leggo.

It's claimed that Roma are cautiously optimistic about their chances of keeping Mkhitaryan, despite the fact that Arsenal want at least €20 million for him, HITC says.

Mkhitaryan and his agent Mino Raiola want to stay in Italy, and Roma have thought of two solutions; another one-year loan deal, or a swap deal to secure Mkhitaryan this summer.

The name mentioned in a potential exchange is winger Under, and Arsenal are believed to have liked him for a long time, with a deal of €10 million plus Mkhitaryan allegedly enough.

Under seemingly has no future at Roma after a difficult season under Paulo Fonseca, but he's an extremely talented wide man with a bright future if he can find his form again.

The Daily Mail noted earlier this week that Arsenal are looking to engineer swap deals this summer to limit expenditure, so this sort of offer may well appeal.