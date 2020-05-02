China reports just one new coronavirus case
May 2, 2020 - 13:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - China's National Health Commission (NHC) has reported a single new case of the novel coronavirus and no deaths for the fourth consecutive day, CNN reports.
It's a huge drop from the peak of the outbreak, when the country was reporting thousands of new cases a day, and suggests the danger there has mostly passed.
The latest case was imported from abroad, and not a local transmission, the NHC said.
The total number of confirmed infections in the country stands at 82,875, including 4,633 deaths, 77,685 recoveries and 557 active cases.
