Armenia coronavirus infections reach 2386

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 113 to reach 2386 on Sunday, May 3 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 25 more people have recovered from the disease in the country, while two others have died.

24177 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.

So far, 1035 people have recovered, 35 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while four others carrying the virus have died from other causes.