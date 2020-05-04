China records 85 million domestic tourists as May Day holiday kicks off
May 4, 2020 - 12:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - China recorded 85 million domestic tourists during the first three days of the five-day May Day holiday, generating 35 billion yuan ($4.95 billion) in revenue, CNN reported citing the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
Last year, 195 million domestic tourists traveled during the entire holiday, generating 117.7 billion yuan ($16.67 billion) in revenue, according to previous data from the ministry.
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry has ordered tourist sites in the country to strictly control the flow of visitors, capping numbers at 30% of each site's capacity.
Some 70% of scenic spots rated "A class" in China's tiered grading system were open on the first day of the holiday, according to the ministry.
