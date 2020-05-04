New Zealand records zero new coronavirus cases
May 4, 2020 - 12:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - New Zealand recorded no new cases of coronavirus Monday, May 4 raising hopes it can further relax its lockdown restrictions next week, Bloomberg reports.
The Ministry of Health reported zero new cases for the first time since the lockdown began at midnight on March 25. The nation has 1,487 confirmed or probable cases, of which 86% are defined as recovered. There have been 20 deaths.
“This is the first day we’ve has no new cases, and we want to keep it that way,” Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters in Wellington. “It is cause for celebration. It’s important that we reflect that it is symbolic of the effort everyone has put in.”
New Zealand moved out of its toughest level of restrictions on April 28, dropping to alert level 3, and the government is due to decide whether to move to level 2 on May 11.
