Armenia reports three recovered Covid-19 cases testing positive again
May 4, 2020 - 13:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Three recovered coronavirus patients in Armenia have tested positive again, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said at the parliament on Monday, May 4, Aysor.am reports.
The country is easing most restrictions imposed under the state of emergency, a measure extended until May 14 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Torosyan said cases when recovered patients test positive again unfortunately happen around the world, including in Armenia.
The three people tested positive after being discharged from the hospital, but now have no symptoms and have been isolated again, the Health Minister added.
According to him, researchers are still debating whether the virus is being “reactivated” or the patients are re-infected.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 121 to reach 2507 on Monday, according to information provided by the Health Ministry. So far, 1071 people have recovered, 39 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while four others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
