Russia coronavirus cases closing in on 150,000
May 4, 2020 - 14:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia confirmed 10,581 new coronavirus infections Monday, May 4, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 145,268, The Moscow Times reports.
1,356 people have died in the country from the virus, so far, health authorities said.
Russia is now the seventh most-affected country in terms of infections, having surpassed China, Turkey and Iran last week.
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has been diagnosed with coronavirus, he said during a video meeting with President Vladimir Putin broadcast on the state-run Rossiya 24 television channel Thursday.
President Vladimir Putin has extended the national “non-working” month through May 11 as Russia continued to see sharp daily rises in new coronavirus infections in recent days. Moscow's coronavirus lockdown has also been extended until May 11.
