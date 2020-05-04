"Game of Thrones" actor breaks deadlift world record with 501kg of weight
May 4, 2020 - 15:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In an electric display of power, Icelandic strongman and "Game of Thrones" actor Hafþór (Hafthor) Björnsson broke the deadlift world record Saturday, May 2, picking up 501 kilograms of weight, Mashable reports.
Björnsson, who played Ser Gregor Clegane aka The Mountain on Game of Thrones, made his deadlift world record attempt on Saturday, which was broadcast live on ESPN and streamed on YouTube.
The previous record was set at 500 kilograms by Eddie Hall in 2016.
Before hitting the record, Björnsson warmed up by lifting 420 kilograms and 465 kilograms, which means he pulled up a grand total of 1,386 kilograms over three rounds that day.
After breaking the world record and taking a few minutes to kiss his wife, catch his breath, and cool down, Björnsson said in an interview that he was thankful he had the opportunity to attempt this record despite everything that's going on in the world.
