Armenia not ruling out 10,000 Covid-19 cases by late May

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan did not rule out on Monday, May 4 that the number of coronavirus infections in the country could reach 10,000 by the end of the May.

“The extent to which the number of coronavirus cases will increase in the near future depends on the way we behave,” Torosyan told reporters in the parliament.

The country is easing most restrictions imposed under the state of emergency, a measure extended until May 14 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Health Minister said the easing of restrictions could increase the spread of the virus, but admitted that “it is impossible to live in an entirely closed condition.”

Torosyan told lawmakers earlier that three recovered coronavirus patients in Armenia have tested positive again. According to him, researchers are still debating whether the virus is being “reactivated” or the patients are re-infected.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 121 to reach 2507 on Monday, according to information provided by the Health Ministry. So far, 1071 people have recovered, 39 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while four others carrying the virus have died from other causes.