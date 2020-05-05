Covid-19: Armenia Health Minister elaborates on worst-case scenario

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has 1550 hospital beds for coronavirus patients, while the entire number of hospital beds in the country is 12,000, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Tuesday, May 5.

Active Covid-19 cases in the country have now reached 1462. Torosyan on Monday did not rule out that the number of coronavirus infections in the country could reach 10,000 by the end of the May.

On Tuesday, the Health Minister unveiled a worst-case scenario, according to which the number of infections in the country may exceed 524,000, of which 26,200 may be in severe condition.

The number of beds required during the peak of the epidemic will reach about 12,400, Torosyan said, adding that everything must be done to prevent such a scenario from ever happening.

Armenia on Monday eased lifted restrictions imposed under the state of emergency, a measure extended until May 14 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 112 to reach 2619 on Tuesday, according to information provided by the Health Ministry. So far, 1111 people have recovered, 40 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while six others carrying the virus have died from other causes.