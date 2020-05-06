Russia reports more than 10K coronavirus cases for fourth day
May 6, 2020 - 16:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia has confirmed 10,559 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, taking the case tally to 165,929 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, May 6, according to TASS.
Some 21,327 people have recovered and 1,537 others have died of the coronavirus.
According to the crisis center, the daily growth in cases stood at 6.8% against 7% on Tuesday. Some 4,314 new patients (40.9%) have not shown any symptoms of the disease.
Moscow has confirmed 5,858 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally in the capital to 85,973. The daily growth rate in the cases in the capital is 7.3%.
Photo. Reuters
