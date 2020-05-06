Russia reports more than 10K coronavirus cases for fourth day

Russia reports more than 10K coronavirus cases for fourth day
May 6, 2020 - 16:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia has confirmed 10,559 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, taking the case tally to 165,929 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, May 6, according to TASS.

Some 21,327 people have recovered and 1,537 others have died of the coronavirus.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth in cases stood at 6.8% against 7% on Tuesday. Some 4,314 new patients (40.9%) have not shown any symptoms of the disease.

Moscow has confirmed 5,858 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally in the capital to 85,973. The daily growth rate in the cases in the capital is 7.3%.

Photo. Reuters
 Top stories
Germany's Merkel goes into self-quarantineGermany's Merkel goes into self-quarantine
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Coronavirus: Czech Republic closing bordersCoronavirus: Czech Republic closing borders
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
"London patient" becomes second person cured of HIV
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – reportCIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
 Articles
Compassion is key, no matter what

An Italian photojournalist’s journey through the pandemic

 Most popular in the section
Russia coronavirus infections rise by 1,667 in a day
Bill Gates is the leading target for coronavirus hoaxes: report
Coronavirus infections surpass 36,700 in Russia
Mexico health center getting help from "El Chapo" firm
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia PM, WHO Director General talk over the phone The Prime Minister presented the coronavirus situation in the country and the government’s response to Covid-19.
Pashinyan: 225 modern surveillance cameras installed on frontline Nikol Pashinyan said at the National Assembly that 64 combat posts have been electrified․
VEON withdraws from negotiations with Ucom in Armenia VEON Armenia had applied to the Public Services Regulatory Commission to sell its shares to Ucom.
Covid-19: Armenia reports record one-day jump with 163 new cases 26929 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.