Blood thinners "could help patients with severe Covid-19 infections"
May 7, 2020 - 10:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Blood thinning drugs could help save some patients who are the most severely affected by the novel coronavirus, doctors reported Wednesday, May 6, according to CNN.
The findings from a team at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York could help with a troubling problem that has shocked and horrified doctors treating coronavirus patients around the world -- blood clots throughout the body that complicate an already hard-to-treat disease.
The team now says it is running experiments to see which anticoagulants may work best, and at which doses.
"The patients who received anticoagulants did better than those who didn't," said Dr. Valentin Fuster, director of Mount Sinai Heart and physician-in-chief of Mount Sinai Hospital.
"This has implications already. People, I believe, should treat these patients with antithrombotics," he added.
The findings are not clear enough yet to make solid recommendations. The team noted that patients who were already severely ill were more likely to be given the blood thinners.
Photo. Reuters
