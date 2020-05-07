Russia coronavirus cases surpasses those in Germany, France
May 7, 2020 - 14:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of Covid-19 cases in Russia has climbed by 11,231 over the past day, reaching 177,160 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, May 7, according to TASS.
The country now has more cases than Germany and France.
Some 23,803 people have recovered and a total of 1,625 patients have died.
The daily growth rate in cases stood at 6.8% like the day earlier. Some 5,471 new patients (48.7%) have not had any symptoms.
Russia is now ranked fifth in the world for the number of Covid-19 cases. Most cases have been recorded in the United States (1,228,603), Spain (220,325), Italy (214,457) and the United Kingdom (202,359).
Moscow has confirmed 6,703 new coronavirus cases, bringing to total number in the capital to 92,676. The average daily growth stands at 7.8% in the city. New cases have been also recorded in 83 regions, including 842 cases in the Moscow Region, 312 in the Nizhny Novgorod, 306 in St. Petersburg and 105 in Dagestan and Tatarstan.
