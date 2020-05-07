Missing masterpieces discovered in Armenia
May 7, 2020 - 20:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Police in Armenia have discovered missing paintings by artists Martiros Saryan and Hovhannes Zardaryan.
Exhibition Center SNCO reported earlier that paintings, tapestries, graphic works and sculptures worth more than AMD 121 million ($250,000) had gone missing back in 2018-2019.
Among the missing objects were Saryan’s “Hayastan” (Armenia) (estimated value AMD 60 million), and the central panel of Zardaryan’s “Rebirth” triptych (estimated value AMD 2 million).
The two pieces were ultimately discovered in an unknown vault and seized. An investigation into the details of the disappearance of the paintings is underway.
