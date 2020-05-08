Armenia coronavirus infections climb above 3000
May 8, 2020 - 11:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 145 to reach 3029 on Friday, May 8 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 33 more people have recovered from the disease in the country, while two others have died.
29205 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14, but has eased most restrictions.
So far, 1218 people have recovered, 43 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 10 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
