Armenia: Pashinyan says parliament clash is "a despicable provocation"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister has described the scuffle in parliament on Friday, May 8 as "a despicable provocation".

The National Assembly descended into chaos for a brief moment when lawmakers clashed as MPs Edmon Marukyan from the opposition Bright Armenia party and Sasun Mikayelyan from the ruling My Step bloc traded insults and clashed.

Pashinyan said that his team is being morally and psychologically harassed, "consistently and continuously".

Pashinyan raised the question of why Marukyan left the chamber and marched towards Mikayelyan, who in turn had left his seat. The PM said it is unclear that Mikayelyan was going to hit, and that he might have wanted to the hall.

"I can't describe what happened here as anything else but "a despicable provocation". Especially after watching that video several times. I also condemn the fact that we were provoked. They want to distract us from our values every day," he said.