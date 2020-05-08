Georgia recalls Ukraine envoy after Saakashvili appointment

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia has recalled its ambassador to Ukraine for consultations after Georgia's former President Mikheil Saakashvili was appointed as a chairman of the Ukrainian Executive Reform Committee, the foreign minister said.

"Georgia's strategic partner's decision to appoint a person, who is convicted by Georgian courts and prosecuted, raises questions," David Zalkaliani told reporters on Friday, May 8, according to Al Jazeera.

He said the decision did not mean breaking diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In 2018, Georgia convicted Saakashvili of abuse of power and seeking to cover up evidence about the 2005 beating of an opposition member of parliament when he was president - charges the former leader dismissed as politically motivated.

Saakashvili also has a troubled history with Ukraine.

He was appointed on Thursday to the senior role on the body chaired by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The move marked another political comeback for one of the post-Soviet world's most recognisable politicians, although it was not immediately clear how much influence Saakashvili would be able to exert over Zelenskyy's administration.

He joins as Ukraine faces a recession caused by a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic, and as the government tries to secure aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that is contingent on Kyiv's reform performance.

According to a decree published by Zelenskyy's office, Saakashvili will head an executive committee at the National Reform Council.