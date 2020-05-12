Wuhan to conduct citywide testing to prevent second wave of infection
May 12, 2020 - 12:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Wuhan, the central Chinese city at ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic, will conduct citywide testing for all citizens within 10 days amid fears of a second wave of infections, CNN reveals.
Authorities announced the testing plan in an "emergency notice" yesterday, according to state-run media outlet The Paper.
"After research, it was decided to carry out a '10-day battle' for the screening of nucleic acids of all new coronavirus in Wuhan," said a report in The Paper today. "Each district will make arrangements for the nucleic acid screening plan for all staff in its jurisdiction within a 10-day period."
This measure comes in response to six new infections that emerged in Wuhan this past week after over a month of no new cases, according to The Paper.
The emergency notice was issued "to strengthen social prevention and control, prevent the rebound of the epidemic, and strengthen the normalization of epidemic prevention and control," the outlet reported.
