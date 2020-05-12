U.S. lauds Armenia's impressive progress in Freedom House report
May 12, 2020 - 14:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan said in a statement that they are pleased to see that Armenia continues to make impressive progress on its path to a democratic society, achieving the largest two-year improvement of any country in the history of Freedom House's Nations in Transit Democracy Score.
Armenia has earned the largest two-year improvement ever recorded in Freedom House’s Nations in Transit report, but continues to remain a Semi-Consolidated Authoritarian Regime. The country's score has climbed from 2.93 to 3.00 as a result of improvements in the electoral process and the corruption situation.
"Along with USAID Armenia we are committed to supporting the reforms needed to move Armenia forward in its path to democracy and rule of law," the Embassy said on Facebook on Monday, May 12.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Partner news
Latest news
EU could reopen borders to tourists in coronavirus recovery plan The European commission is expected to recommend a three-phase approach to reopening borders.
Arsenal "want to sell Mkhitaryan but Roma won’t meet £15m valuation" According to Calcio Mercato, bosses at Roma are unwilling to pay the £15m asking price.
Elon Musk defies coronavirus order, asks to be arrested Musk spent parts of the weekend railing against the order, which was put in place in mid-March․
Wuhan to conduct citywide testing to prevent second wave of infection This measure comes in response to six new infections that emerged in Wuhan this past week.