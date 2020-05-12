U.S. lauds Armenia's impressive progress in Freedom House report

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan said in a statement that they are pleased to see that Armenia continues to make impressive progress on its path to a democratic society, achieving the largest two-year improvement of any country in the history of Freedom House's Nations in Transit Democracy Score.

Armenia has earned the largest two-year improvement ever recorded in Freedom House’s Nations in Transit report, but continues to remain a Semi-Consolidated Authoritarian Regime. The country's score has climbed from 2.93 to 3.00 as a result of improvements in the electoral process and the corruption situation.

"Along with USAID Armenia we are committed to supporting the reforms needed to move Armenia forward in its path to democracy and rule of law," the Embassy said on Facebook on Monday, May 12.