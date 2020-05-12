U.S. lauds Armenia's impressive progress in Freedom House report

U.S. lauds Armenia's impressive progress in Freedom House report
May 12, 2020 - 14:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan said in a statement that they are pleased to see that Armenia continues to make impressive progress on its path to a democratic society, achieving the largest two-year improvement of any country in the history of Freedom House's Nations in Transit Democracy Score.

Armenia has earned the largest two-year improvement ever recorded in Freedom House’s Nations in Transit report, but continues to remain a Semi-Consolidated Authoritarian Regime. The country's score has climbed from 2.93 to 3.00 as a result of improvements in the electoral process and the corruption situation.

"Along with USAID Armenia we are committed to supporting the reforms needed to move Armenia forward in its path to democracy and rule of law," the Embassy said on Facebook on Monday, May 12.

 Top stories
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Žižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paperŽižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paper
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
AGMI launches "virtual memory march" on Armenian Genocide anniv.
Armenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospital
U.S. State Dept.: Armenia, Azerbaijan have more IFVs than they're supposed to
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Politics
 Latest news
EU could reopen borders to tourists in coronavirus recovery plan The European commission is expected to recommend a three-phase approach to reopening borders.
Arsenal "want to sell Mkhitaryan but Roma won’t meet £15m valuation" According to Calcio Mercato, bosses at Roma are unwilling to pay the £15m asking price.
Elon Musk defies coronavirus order, asks to be arrested Musk spent parts of the weekend railing against the order, which was put in place in mid-March․
Wuhan to conduct citywide testing to prevent second wave of infection This measure comes in response to six new infections that emerged in Wuhan this past week.